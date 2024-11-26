Hezbollah's Role Beyond Conflict

Hezbollah intends to maintain its presence in the aftermath of its war with Israel. Senior official and parliament member Hassan Fadlallah announced plans to assist displaced Lebanese in returning to their homes and reconstructing areas destroyed by Israeli attacks.

In an interview with Reuters, Fadlallah described the current period as 'dangerous, sensitive hours' for Lebanon, highlighting the Israeli air force's intensified bombing campaigns on Beirut and its southern suburbs.

As Lebanon braces for the anticipated announcement of a ceasefire, Hezbollah's role extends beyond the battlefield, focusing on humanitarian aid and rebuilding efforts to restore devastated communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)