Hezbollah's Role Beyond Conflict

Following the end of its conflict with Israel, Hezbollah plans to remain active by aiding displaced Lebanese in returning to their villages and reconstructing areas devastated by Israeli strikes. Senior official Hassan Fadlallah emphasized Lebanon's precarious situation before an anticipated ceasefire announcement due to intensified Israeli strikes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beirut | Updated: 26-11-2024 20:14 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 20:14 IST
  • Lebanon

Hezbollah intends to maintain its presence in the aftermath of its war with Israel. Senior official and parliament member Hassan Fadlallah announced plans to assist displaced Lebanese in returning to their homes and reconstructing areas destroyed by Israeli attacks.

In an interview with Reuters, Fadlallah described the current period as 'dangerous, sensitive hours' for Lebanon, highlighting the Israeli air force's intensified bombing campaigns on Beirut and its southern suburbs.

As Lebanon braces for the anticipated announcement of a ceasefire, Hezbollah's role extends beyond the battlefield, focusing on humanitarian aid and rebuilding efforts to restore devastated communities.

