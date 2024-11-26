Left Menu

Delhi Ramps Up Pollution Control Amid Supreme Court Rebuke

Delhi Police has intensified security checks at the borders to ensure compliance with anti-pollution measures, following a Supreme Court censure. Coordinating with various departments, police are issuing challans and impounding non-compliant vehicles. Over 1.64 lakh fines were issued, impacting air quality management strategies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-11-2024 20:17 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 20:17 IST
In response to a severe reprimand from the Supreme Court, Delhi Police has stepped up security checks particularly at key border points, to prevent the entry of vehicles that fail to meet stringent anti-pollution standards. The court highlighted a 'serious lapse' in the implementation of GRAP-IV measures.

Working alongside teams from the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, Transport Department, and Civil Defence volunteers, Delhi Police is conducting comprehensive checks of incoming vehicles. Stringent enforcement measures, including the issuance of challans for offenders, aim to curb traffic violations, with vehicles lacking a valid destination being turned away at borders.

Additionally, the national capital has seen over 1.64 lakh challans issued, totaling Rs 164 crore, for vehicles without Pollution Under Control certificates since October 1. Police have also seized thousands of outdated vehicles. With recent GRAP-4 enforcement, nearly 3,000 non-destined trucks have been rerouted through peripheral highways.

(With inputs from agencies.)

