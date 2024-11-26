Left Menu

Heroin Heist: Myanmar National Arrested in Champhai

A Myanmar citizen was caught with heroin valued at Rs 1.93 crore in Mizoram's Champhai district. The individual was apprehended at Zokhawthar by Assam Rifles and Mizoram Police, who found 258 grams of heroin in a white sack. The person hails from Webula, Myanmar.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Aizawl | Updated: 26-11-2024 20:18 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 20:18 IST
Heroin Heist: Myanmar National Arrested in Champhai
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Mizoram's Champhai district made headlines as a Myanmar national was detained with heroin valued at Rs 1.93 crore. The arrest took place in Zokhawthar, facilitated by a combined effort of Assam Rifles and Mizoram Police.

The suspect was found carrying 258 grams of heroin hidden within a white sack, as reported by the Assam Rifles. His origins trace back to Webula, Myanmar, according to official sources.

As the investigation proceeds, authorities are piecing together the broader implications of this suspected drug-peddling operation, aiming to curb the illicit narcotics trade in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Romania's Presidential Election Shocker: Hard-Right Gains Momentum

Romania's Presidential Election Shocker: Hard-Right Gains Momentum

 Global
2
Emma McKeon: Olympian Legend Bids Farewell to Swimming

Emma McKeon: Olympian Legend Bids Farewell to Swimming

 Australia
3
Uruguay's Political Showdown: Orsi Edges Ahead in A Tightly Contested Election

Uruguay's Political Showdown: Orsi Edges Ahead in A Tightly Contested Electi...

 Global
4
Market Optimism Surges with Scott Bessent's Treasury Appointment

Market Optimism Surges with Scott Bessent's Treasury Appointment

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Exchange Rate Fluctuations Shape the Elasticity of Trade Across Diverse Global Service Sectors

From Compliance to Resilience: RBS Transition Stories Across Three Nations

Economic Freedom or Danger? Exploring Women’s Work and Intimate Partner Violence

Rethinking Remittances: The Impact of Uncertainty in Sending and Receiving Countries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024