Heroin Heist: Myanmar National Arrested in Champhai

Mizoram's Champhai district made headlines as a Myanmar national was detained with heroin valued at Rs 1.93 crore. The arrest took place in Zokhawthar, facilitated by a combined effort of Assam Rifles and Mizoram Police.

The suspect was found carrying 258 grams of heroin hidden within a white sack, as reported by the Assam Rifles. His origins trace back to Webula, Myanmar, according to official sources.

As the investigation proceeds, authorities are piecing together the broader implications of this suspected drug-peddling operation, aiming to curb the illicit narcotics trade in the region.

