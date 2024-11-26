Left Menu

Historic Seizure: India Captures 6,000 kg Meth Haul

Indian authorities made history with the largest maritime narcotics seizure in the country, intercepting 6,000 kg of Methamphetamine from a fishing trawler near the Andaman and Nicobar Islands. The trawler, manned by six Myanmarese crew, was allegedly en route to Thailand. The authorities suspect involvement of international drug cartels.

26-11-2024
  Country:
  India

In a groundbreaking operation, Indian officials seized nearly 6,000 kg of Methamphetamine from a fishing trawler off the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, marking the largest maritime drug bust in the nation.

The trawler, with six Myanmarese crew members, was suspected of heading to Thailand before it was intercepted near Barren Island. Officials estimate the seized narcotics' value at approximately Rs 36,000 crore.

Amid suspicions of cartel involvement, authorities are investigating the origins and destination of the meth consignment, thought to be linked to notorious international drug networks. Under intense pressure, the police are examining call records from a confiscated satellite phone to unravel the plot.

