Outrage Over Dalit Worker's Body Disposal in Dakshina Kannada

In a disturbing incident reported from Puttur taluk in Dakshina Kannada district, four individuals have been apprehended for allegedly mishandling the body of a deceased Dalit worker.

The victim, identified as Shivappa, 70, resided in Keremoole near Sullia and was employed as an assistant mason. During his shift at Tauro Cement Fabrication Unit in Salmara village, Shivappa reportedly collapsed and died.

Shocking allegations have emerged against the factory owner, Henry Tauro, accusing him of disregarding necessary medical assistance and failing to inform the victim's family. Instead, Shivappa's body was purportedly placed on a pickup truck and disposed of by a roadside near his home.

The gravely negligent act has ignited anger among Dalit organizations in Puttur, such as the Adi Dravida Samaja Seva Sangha, who have demanded a comprehensive investigation into the case.

Public protests and mounting pressure resulted in the arrest of Henry Tauro, his son Kiran, their assistant Prakash, and a mason named Stany.

The complaint, registered by Shivappa's son-in-law, states that the accused brought the unresponsive Shivappa to his residence on November 16. Despite being rushed to the hospital, he was declared dead upon arrival.

The police have registered a case under the Prevention of Atrocities Against Dalits Act, focusing on verifying the cause of Shivappa's death and the alleged negligent treatment of his body.

