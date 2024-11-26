Court Convicts Man in 2015 Sexual Offence Attempt

A court has convicted a man for attempting an unnatural sexual offence against a seven-year-old boy dating back to 2015. The accused faced charges under section 377 of the Indian Penal Code and section 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

In its order, the court noted the victim was the sole eyewitness and found to be reliable, despite improvements in his testimony. Medical examinations showed no evidence of penetration, but the court established an attempt was made.

The prosecution effectively proved its case, leading to convictions for the attempt to commit an unnatural sexual offence and aggravated sexual assault. Sentencing arguments are pending.

