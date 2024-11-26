Left Menu

Court Convicts Man in 2015 Sexual Offence Attempt

A court convicts a man for attempting an unnatural sexual offence against a seven-year-old boy in 2015. The case involved sections of the Indian Penal Code and POCSO Act. The victim's testimony indicated attempted assault, leading to the conviction of the accused.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-11-2024 20:29 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 20:29 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A court has convicted a man for attempting an unnatural sexual offence against a seven-year-old boy dating back to 2015. The accused faced charges under section 377 of the Indian Penal Code and section 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

In its order, the court noted the victim was the sole eyewitness and found to be reliable, despite improvements in his testimony. Medical examinations showed no evidence of penetration, but the court established an attempt was made.

The prosecution effectively proved its case, leading to convictions for the attempt to commit an unnatural sexual offence and aggravated sexual assault. Sentencing arguments are pending.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

