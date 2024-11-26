India's Timeless Secularism: A Legacy Beyond Words
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma highlighted Dr. B.R. Ambedkar's opposition to the term 'secular' in India's Constitution during the 75th Constitution Day celebration. He underlined India's inherent secularism rooted in a 5000-year-old civilization, contrasting with nations like Pakistan and Bangladesh, whose constitutions are religion-based.
During the 75th Constitution Day celebration, Assam's Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma emphasized that Dr. B.R. Ambedkar opposed the word 'secular' in the Indian Constitution, claiming India's inherent secular nature rooted in its ancient civilization.
Sarma discussed how India's framers drafted a secular constitution, unlike countries like Pakistan and Bangladesh, despite a dominant religion.
He acknowledged the Constitution's role in reflecting citizens' dreams and preserving core values amid challenges like the 1975 emergency and communal tensions.
