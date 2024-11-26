Lebanon Bonds Soar Amid Hopes for Israel Ceasefire
Lebanon's sovereign dollar bonds reached a two-year high as investor optimism rose over a potential ceasefire with Israel. Despite still trading below 10 cents on the dollar, the bonds have gained over 3% this week. The anticipated ceasefire could revitalize Lebanon's economy and political landscape.
Lebanon's sovereign dollar bonds have surged to a two-year high, driven by investor optimism for a potential ceasefire between Lebanon and Israel. A successful agreement could pave the way for Lebanon's economic recovery.
Nearly 2% gains this week brought the 2031 maturity bond to 9.3 cents on the dollar. Investors are speculating whether now is the opportune moment to buy, with a ceasefire being a crucial first step for any bond restructuring efforts, according to Bruno Gennari, emerging markets strategist at KNG Securities International.
The Israeli cabinet is slated to discuss a U.S.-proposed ceasefire with Hezbollah. Continued airstrikes have severely damaged Lebanon's infrastructure, but the prospect of peace could rejuvenate the nation's fractured political system and transition the country out of default.
(With inputs from agencies.)
