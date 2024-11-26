Left Menu

Lebanon Bonds Soar Amid Hopes for Israel Ceasefire

Lebanon's sovereign dollar bonds reached a two-year high as investor optimism rose over a potential ceasefire with Israel. Despite still trading below 10 cents on the dollar, the bonds have gained over 3% this week. The anticipated ceasefire could revitalize Lebanon's economy and political landscape.

Lebanon's sovereign dollar bonds have surged to a two-year high, driven by investor optimism for a potential ceasefire between Lebanon and Israel. A successful agreement could pave the way for Lebanon's economic recovery.

Nearly 2% gains this week brought the 2031 maturity bond to 9.3 cents on the dollar. Investors are speculating whether now is the opportune moment to buy, with a ceasefire being a crucial first step for any bond restructuring efforts, according to Bruno Gennari, emerging markets strategist at KNG Securities International.

The Israeli cabinet is slated to discuss a U.S.-proposed ceasefire with Hezbollah. Continued airstrikes have severely damaged Lebanon's infrastructure, but the prospect of peace could rejuvenate the nation's fractured political system and transition the country out of default.

