Father Sentenced to Life for Poisoning Daughter

In a landmark ruling, a local court has sentenced a man to life imprisonment for the murder of his 17-year-old daughter. The sentencing occurred on Tuesday.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Anjani Kumar Singh not only handed down the life sentence but also imposed a fine of Rs 18,000. Sundar, the guilty party, was charged under Section 302 for murder and Section 328 of the IPC, which involves causing harm with poison.

The prosecution, led by government counsel Kuranpal Kashyap, presented evidence that Sundar had poisoned his daughter, resulting in her death at a hospital in Shukratal village on August 13, 2018.

