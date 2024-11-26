Left Menu

Road Rage Chaos: Event Manager Shot in Sector 28

Devdiscourse News Desk | Faridabad | Updated: 26-11-2024 22:10 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 22:10 IST
In a shocking road rage incident, an event manager was shot near the residence of Union Minister Krishan Pal Gurjar in Sector 28. The victim, known as Rinku, is currently hospitalized in critical condition.

Witnesses recounted that Rinku was conversing with Manoj when a speeding car crashed into a bike. As they attempted to assist the injured biker, two youths emerged from the vehicle and began hurling abuses, escalating the confrontation.

In a violent scuffle, the suspects attacked Rinku with bricks and fired a pistol at him, with the bullet narrowly missing his vital organs. The brutality was captured on CCTV, aiding the ongoing police investigation after an FIR was lodged.

(With inputs from agencies.)

