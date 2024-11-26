Violence Erupts Over Religious Leader's Arrest in Bangladesh: Lawyer Killed

A violent confrontation in Bangladesh's Chattogram left a lawyer dead amid protests over the arrest of a prominent Hindu leader. Assistant public prosecutor Saiful Islam was fatally wounded during clashes between security personnel and followers of Chinmoy Krishna Das Brahmachari. The tensions erupted following a court order denying Das bail and sending him to jail on sedition charges.

The unrest spread across several districts including Dhaka, while law enforcement used force to disperse the demonstrators. Eyewitnesses reported that Islam was attacked by protesters before being pronounced dead at a local hospital. Authorities have pledged a thorough investigation and heightened security in the affected areas.

Bangladesh's interim government has condemned the incident, emphasizing the importance of maintaining communal harmony. Religious tensions have been rising in the country, with the Hindu minority frequently reporting incidents of violence. The arrest of Das, also a former ISKCON member, has intensified these community strains.

(With inputs from agencies.)