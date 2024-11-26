Political Turmoil and Constitutional Concerns in Manipur
Keisham Meghachandra, president of Congress's Manipur unit, accuses the BJP-led government of undermining the Constitution and causing a state machinery breakdown. Ethnic violence has led to over 250 deaths and thousands homeless, with claims of lawlessness and social justice erosion in Manipur since 2017.
Keisham Meghachandra, the president of Congress's Manipur unit, has issued a scathing critique of the state's BJP-led government, accusing it of deliberately attempting to undermine the Constitution. His claims come amid a backdrop of reported lawlessness and political unrest.
In a series of statements, Meghachandra highlighted the dire situation in Manipur, pointing to an alarming collapse of state machinery he attributes to the government's actions since 2017. He criticized the government for allegedly deviating from core constitutional principles, including social justice.
The 75th Constitution Day event organized by the Manipur Congress legal cell shed light on the escalating ethnic conflict between Meiteis and Kuki-Zo groups, which has left more than 250 dead and tens of thousands displaced since May 2023.
