Diplomatic Tensions Rise Following Arrest of Hindu Leader in Bangladesh

Bangladesh has rebuffed accusations from India's Ministry of External Affairs regarding the arrest of Hindu leader Chinmoy Krishna Das Brahmachari, asserting the allegations are unfounded. Dhaka emphasized its commitment to communal harmony and explained that the judiciary remains independent. Security has been heightened following related tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dhaka | Updated: 27-11-2024 00:12 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 00:12 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Bangladesh

Bangladesh has fiercely responded to India's Ministry of External Affairs over its comments on the arrest of Hindu leader Chinmoy Krishna Das Brahmachari, labeling them as "unfounded" and detrimental to bilateral ties.

The leader from the Hindu group Sammilita Sanatani Jote was detained by Bangladesh police near Dhaka's Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport. India expressed concern over the arrest, citing it amidst ongoing minority tensions.

Bangladesh stated it upholds communal harmony and emphasizes the independence of its judiciary. Security measures have been amplified following the murder of a prosecutor during related clashes in Chattogram.

