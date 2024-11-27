Left Menu

Ceasefire Pivot: Netanyahu Eyes Peace Amid Escalating Tensions

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announces readiness to implement a ceasefire with Lebanon amid ongoing violence. Despite a potential deal, tensions remain high as Israel launches extensive air strikes on Hezbollah targets. The agreement seeks Israeli troop withdrawal and deployment of Lebanese forces along the border.

In a significant diplomatic move, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu confirmed his readiness to enforce a ceasefire agreement with Lebanon on Tuesday, while maintaining military autonomy. The decision follows a protracted conflict stemming from last year's Gaza war.

The ceasefire, set to commence on Wednesday, has sparked both hope and skepticism. Despite the agreement, Israeli forces have intensified their operations against Hezbollah, carrying out widespread airstrikes in Beirut and other regions. Lebanese sources confirmed that discussions involved U.S. and French leaders.

The impending ceasefire involves crucial stipulations, including the withdrawal of Israeli troops and the deployment of the Lebanese army in southern Lebanon. This development comes amid rising casualties, with Lebanese health authorities reporting significant loss of life due to escalating airstrikes.

