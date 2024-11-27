UN Urgent Evacuation from Haiti Amid Escalating Gang Violence

The United Nations is conducting emergency evacuation flights to Panama City as escalating gang violence grips Haiti's capital, Port-au-Prince. The U.N. is removing staff to ensure safety while maintaining a commitment to the region, despite the growing threat.

Two humanitarian flights carrying United Nations personnel will touch down in Panama this week, accommodating a brief stay for those displaced from the volatile Haitian capital. U.N. representatives have affirmed their continued presence in Haiti by relocating staff to safer areas.

Armed gangs, reportedly controlling up to 90% of Port-au-Prince, are the linchpin in this crisis. Although an international force was agreed upon earlier, it remains underfunded, illustrating the complexity and urgency of the situation. The U.N. is grappling with funding shortages for effective intervention.

