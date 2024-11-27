Left Menu

UN Urgent Evacuation from Haiti Amid Escalating Gang Violence

The United Nations is executing evacuation flights to Panama City for staff due to rising violence in Haiti, primarily controlled by armed gangs. Despite relocating personnel within Haiti, the U.N. maintains a presence. An international force is partially deployed to assist in restoring order.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-11-2024 00:36 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 00:36 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The United Nations is conducting emergency evacuation flights to Panama City as escalating gang violence grips Haiti's capital, Port-au-Prince. The U.N. is removing staff to ensure safety while maintaining a commitment to the region, despite the growing threat.

Two humanitarian flights carrying United Nations personnel will touch down in Panama this week, accommodating a brief stay for those displaced from the volatile Haitian capital. U.N. representatives have affirmed their continued presence in Haiti by relocating staff to safer areas.

Armed gangs, reportedly controlling up to 90% of Port-au-Prince, are the linchpin in this crisis. Although an international force was agreed upon earlier, it remains underfunded, illustrating the complexity and urgency of the situation. The U.N. is grappling with funding shortages for effective intervention.

(With inputs from agencies.)

