Left Menu

Justice Served: Former Youth Center Leader Convicted of 1998 Assault

A New Hampshire jury has convicted Bradley Asbury, a former leader at the Sununu Youth Services Centre, of being an accomplice to aggravated sexual assault on a teenager in 1998. This verdict follows a broad investigation into historical abuse at the facility, leading to multiple arrests and ongoing litigations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Manchester | Updated: 27-11-2024 00:44 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 00:44 IST
Justice Served: Former Youth Center Leader Convicted of 1998 Assault
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

In a landmark verdict, a New Hampshire jury has found former youth detention center leader Bradley Asbury guilty of participating in a 1998 sexual assault of a teen. The jury reached its decision after three days of deliberations following a four-day trial.

Asbury, aged 70, was convicted on two counts of being an accomplice to aggravated sexual assault. This conviction is part of a larger investigation that began in 2019, uncovering widespread abuse at the Sununu Youth Services Centre.

The victim, Michael Gilpatrick, testified about the assault, describing it as a traumatic experience that took years of personal healing to confront publicly. The defense argued a lack of evidence, but the prosecution emphasized consistent testimony about the assault. The case highlights ongoing legal battles over abuses at the facility.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Soars as Trump Threatens Tariffs on Canada and Mexico

Dollar Soars as Trump Threatens Tariffs on Canada and Mexico

 Japan
2
Thousands March for Freedom: Pakistan's Protest Push

Thousands March for Freedom: Pakistan's Protest Push

 United States
3
Flames and Setbacks: Challenges Plague Japan's Epsilon S Rocket Development

Flames and Setbacks: Challenges Plague Japan's Epsilon S Rocket Development

 Japan
4
Trump's Tariff Plans: New Trade Policies Unveiled

Trump's Tariff Plans: New Trade Policies Unveiled

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Exchange Rate Fluctuations Shape the Elasticity of Trade Across Diverse Global Service Sectors

From Compliance to Resilience: RBS Transition Stories Across Three Nations

Economic Freedom or Danger? Exploring Women’s Work and Intimate Partner Violence

Rethinking Remittances: The Impact of Uncertainty in Sending and Receiving Countries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024