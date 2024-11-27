Justice Served: Former Youth Center Leader Convicted of 1998 Assault

In a landmark verdict, a New Hampshire jury has found former youth detention center leader Bradley Asbury guilty of participating in a 1998 sexual assault of a teen. The jury reached its decision after three days of deliberations following a four-day trial.

Asbury, aged 70, was convicted on two counts of being an accomplice to aggravated sexual assault. This conviction is part of a larger investigation that began in 2019, uncovering widespread abuse at the Sununu Youth Services Centre.

The victim, Michael Gilpatrick, testified about the assault, describing it as a traumatic experience that took years of personal healing to confront publicly. The defense argued a lack of evidence, but the prosecution emphasized consistent testimony about the assault. The case highlights ongoing legal battles over abuses at the facility.

(With inputs from agencies.)