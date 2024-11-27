Bolsonaro's Alleged Coup Plot Uncovered

The Federal Police in Brazil have uncovered a plot allegedly orchestrated by former hard-right President Jair Bolsonaro to overturn the October 2022 election results he lost to Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva. This revelation is detailed in an 884-page report submitted to the country's Supreme Court.

The police report outlines a December 2022 meeting in which Bolsonaro discussed the coup with armed forces commanders. The Army and Air Force leaders dismissed the plan, while retired Navy Admiral Almir Garnier expressed support, the investigation found.

Charges include Bolsonaro's involvement in drafting a decree aimed at preventing Lula from taking office. Additionally, plots to assassinate President-elect Lula and Vice President-elect Geraldo Alckmin were allegedly known to Bolsonaro, according to intercepted communications.

