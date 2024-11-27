Left Menu

Bolsonaro's Alleged Coup Plot Uncovered

Brazil's Federal Police have unveiled evidence suggesting former President Jair Bolsonaro plotted a coup to negate his October 2022 election loss. The 884-page report implicates Bolsonaro and military figures in the plan. Prosecutor General Paulo Gonet will decide on potential indictments amid continued denials from Bolsonaro.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-11-2024 01:36 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 01:36 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Federal Police in Brazil have uncovered a plot allegedly orchestrated by former hard-right President Jair Bolsonaro to overturn the October 2022 election results he lost to Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva. This revelation is detailed in an 884-page report submitted to the country's Supreme Court.

The police report outlines a December 2022 meeting in which Bolsonaro discussed the coup with armed forces commanders. The Army and Air Force leaders dismissed the plan, while retired Navy Admiral Almir Garnier expressed support, the investigation found.

Charges include Bolsonaro's involvement in drafting a decree aimed at preventing Lula from taking office. Additionally, plots to assassinate President-elect Lula and Vice President-elect Geraldo Alckmin were allegedly known to Bolsonaro, according to intercepted communications.

(With inputs from agencies.)

