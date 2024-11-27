Left Menu

Ukraine Seeks South Korean Arms for Defense Against Russia

A Ukrainian delegation, led by Defence Minister Rustem Umerov, is in South Korea to request arms support in its conflict with Russia. Meetings with South Korea's officials are planned, as Ukraine seeks advanced air defense systems and artillery ammunition amidst intensified Russian attacks.

Updated: 27-11-2024 09:32 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 09:30 IST
Ukraine Seeks South Korean Arms for Defense Against Russia
A Ukrainian delegation, headed by Defence Minister Rustem Umerov, is currently in South Korea to request arms support from Seoul. This marks a significant step as Ukraine seeks assistance in its ongoing conflict with Russia.

According to reports, the delegation met with South Korea's National Security Adviser, Shin Won-sik, to deliberate over the Ukraine crisis. Sources suggest that a meeting with South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol may occur soon, though official confirmation remains absent.

Amid growing Western and Ukrainian pressure, South Korea, a leading arms producer, continues to focus on providing non-lethal aid. The situation remains fluid as discussions over air defense systems and artillery intensify.

