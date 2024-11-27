Ukraine Seeks South Korean Arms for Defense Against Russia

A Ukrainian delegation, headed by Defence Minister Rustem Umerov, is currently in South Korea to request arms support from Seoul. This marks a significant step as Ukraine seeks assistance in its ongoing conflict with Russia.

According to reports, the delegation met with South Korea's National Security Adviser, Shin Won-sik, to deliberate over the Ukraine crisis. Sources suggest that a meeting with South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol may occur soon, though official confirmation remains absent.

Amid growing Western and Ukrainian pressure, South Korea, a leading arms producer, continues to focus on providing non-lethal aid. The situation remains fluid as discussions over air defense systems and artillery intensify.

(With inputs from agencies.)