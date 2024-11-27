Left Menu

Tensions Flare: Israeli Strikes Target Lebanon-Syria Crossings Amid Ceasefire Announcement

Israeli forces targeted Lebanon's northern border crossings with Syria for the first time, hours before a ceasefire was announced by U.S. President Joe Biden. The strikes resulted in casualties and damaged infrastructure. Israel's intention behind these strikes, part of its campaign against Iranian influence via Hezbollah, remains unclarified.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-11-2024 10:42 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 10:25 IST
Tensions Flare: Israeli Strikes Target Lebanon-Syria Crossings Amid Ceasefire Announcement
Israeli air strikes Image Credit:

Israeli forces launched attacks on Tuesday targeting Lebanon's northern border crossings with Syria, marking the first such strikes in the region. This escalation comes just as U.S. President Joe Biden announced an impending ceasefire set for 4:00 a.m. local time on Wednesday to pause hostilities between Hezbollah and Israel.

The attacks led to casualties, including the deaths of four civilians and two soldiers, with 12 others wounded. The Syrian Red Crescent reported damage to ambulances and confirmed that volunteers were affected while performing humanitarian duties. These strikes have further strained the already precarious situation on Lebanon's eastern crossings.

The Israeli military has not commented on the strikes but has previously indicated a focus on curbing Iranian and Hezbollah influence. Meanwhile, the U.S. Central Command confirmed its own strike on an Iranian-aligned militia facility in Syria in response to earlier attacks on U.S. forces.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Soars as Trump Threatens Tariffs on Canada and Mexico

Dollar Soars as Trump Threatens Tariffs on Canada and Mexico

 Japan
2
Thousands March for Freedom: Pakistan's Protest Push

Thousands March for Freedom: Pakistan's Protest Push

 United States
3
Flames and Setbacks: Challenges Plague Japan's Epsilon S Rocket Development

Flames and Setbacks: Challenges Plague Japan's Epsilon S Rocket Development

 Japan
4
Trump's Tariff Plans: New Trade Policies Unveiled

Trump's Tariff Plans: New Trade Policies Unveiled

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Exchange Rate Fluctuations Shape the Elasticity of Trade Across Diverse Global Service Sectors

From Compliance to Resilience: RBS Transition Stories Across Three Nations

Economic Freedom or Danger? Exploring Women’s Work and Intimate Partner Violence

Rethinking Remittances: The Impact of Uncertainty in Sending and Receiving Countries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024