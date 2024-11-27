Tensions Flare: Israeli Strikes Target Lebanon-Syria Crossings Amid Ceasefire Announcement

Israeli forces launched attacks on Tuesday targeting Lebanon's northern border crossings with Syria, marking the first such strikes in the region. This escalation comes just as U.S. President Joe Biden announced an impending ceasefire set for 4:00 a.m. local time on Wednesday to pause hostilities between Hezbollah and Israel.

The attacks led to casualties, including the deaths of four civilians and two soldiers, with 12 others wounded. The Syrian Red Crescent reported damage to ambulances and confirmed that volunteers were affected while performing humanitarian duties. These strikes have further strained the already precarious situation on Lebanon's eastern crossings.

The Israeli military has not commented on the strikes but has previously indicated a focus on curbing Iranian and Hezbollah influence. Meanwhile, the U.S. Central Command confirmed its own strike on an Iranian-aligned militia facility in Syria in response to earlier attacks on U.S. forces.

(With inputs from agencies.)