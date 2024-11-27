Uttar Pradesh Government Takes Action Against Sambhal Protesters
The Uttar Pradesh government has announced it will hold protesters accountable for damage to public property following the Sambhal violence. Posters of alleged stone pelters will be displayed publicly. The unrest began after a dispute over a mosque survey, resulting in casualties and numerous arrests.
The Uttar Pradesh government is set to take stringent action against individuals involved in the recent Sambhal violence. Officials will display posters of alleged stone pelters in public areas and demand compensation for damages to public property, according to a spokesperson.
The violence, which resulted in four deaths and numerous injuries, erupted during a court-ordered survey of the Shahi Jama Masjid in Kot Garvi. The unrest was fueled by claims of a historic temple once being on the site, leading to a clash between protesters and security personnel.
Authorities have arrested 25 people and filed seven FIRs, implicating local political figures and thousands of unidentified suspects. As the situation calms, a magisterial investigation continues, with promises of strict measures against those responsible.
