Jaishankar Highlights Quad's Role in Evolving Indo-Pacific Dynamics

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has highlighted the significant development of the Quad, a key alliance between Australia, India, Japan, and the US, as the Indo-Pacific undergoes significant changes.

Attending the G7 FMM Outreach Session in Italy, Jaishankar stressed that the Indo-Pacific needs collaborative solutions, practical diplomacy, and greater engagement.

He outlined six key responses, including increased collaborations, resources, and capacities, as well as respect for international law, all aimed at addressing regional challenges and ensuring a rules-based global order.

(With inputs from agencies.)