Jaishankar Highlights Quad's Role in Evolving Indo-Pacific Dynamics
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar emphasized the notable development of the Quad and its significance in the evolving Indo-Pacific region. He underscored the need for collaborative solutions, open dialogues, and strategic partnerships at the G7 FMM Outreach Session in Italy, discussing key responses to regional challenges.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Rome | Updated: 27-11-2024 11:42 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 11:28 IST
- Country:
- Italy
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has highlighted the significant development of the Quad, a key alliance between Australia, India, Japan, and the US, as the Indo-Pacific undergoes significant changes.
Attending the G7 FMM Outreach Session in Italy, Jaishankar stressed that the Indo-Pacific needs collaborative solutions, practical diplomacy, and greater engagement.
He outlined six key responses, including increased collaborations, resources, and capacities, as well as respect for international law, all aimed at addressing regional challenges and ensuring a rules-based global order.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
ISRO's Investment: Doubling Returns and Pioneering Space Technology
Mumbai's Water Revolution: Pioneering STP Technology Transforming Urban Landscapes
Revolutionary Discoveries in Avian Evolution and Transformative Wheel Technology
$60M Allocated to Explore Supercritical Geothermal Technology for NZ’s Energy Future
India-UAE Relations Reach New Heights with Educational and Trade Collaborations