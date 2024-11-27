Left Menu

Jaishankar Highlights Quad's Role in Evolving Indo-Pacific Dynamics

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar emphasized the notable development of the Quad and its significance in the evolving Indo-Pacific region. He underscored the need for collaborative solutions, open dialogues, and strategic partnerships at the G7 FMM Outreach Session in Italy, discussing key responses to regional challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rome | Updated: 27-11-2024 11:42 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 11:28 IST
Jaishankar Highlights Quad's Role in Evolving Indo-Pacific Dynamics
EAM Dr S Jaishankar. (Photo: Twitter) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Italy

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has highlighted the significant development of the Quad, a key alliance between Australia, India, Japan, and the US, as the Indo-Pacific undergoes significant changes.

Attending the G7 FMM Outreach Session in Italy, Jaishankar stressed that the Indo-Pacific needs collaborative solutions, practical diplomacy, and greater engagement.

He outlined six key responses, including increased collaborations, resources, and capacities, as well as respect for international law, all aimed at addressing regional challenges and ensuring a rules-based global order.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Soars as Trump Threatens Tariffs on Canada and Mexico

Dollar Soars as Trump Threatens Tariffs on Canada and Mexico

 Japan
2
Thousands March for Freedom: Pakistan's Protest Push

Thousands March for Freedom: Pakistan's Protest Push

 United States
3
Flames and Setbacks: Challenges Plague Japan's Epsilon S Rocket Development

Flames and Setbacks: Challenges Plague Japan's Epsilon S Rocket Development

 Japan
4
Trump's Tariff Plans: New Trade Policies Unveiled

Trump's Tariff Plans: New Trade Policies Unveiled

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Exchange Rate Fluctuations Shape the Elasticity of Trade Across Diverse Global Service Sectors

From Compliance to Resilience: RBS Transition Stories Across Three Nations

Economic Freedom or Danger? Exploring Women’s Work and Intimate Partner Violence

Rethinking Remittances: The Impact of Uncertainty in Sending and Receiving Countries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024