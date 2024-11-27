Left Menu

Digital Arrest: The Rise of Cyber Frauds Targeting the Vulnerable

A retired Air Force sergeant from Faridabad was deceived by scammers posing as TRAI and CBI officials, losing Rs 5 lakh. They digitally 'arrested' him for 55 hours by compelling him over a video call. The incident underscores the growing threat of cyber fraud targeting unsuspecting citizens.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Faridabad | Updated: 27-11-2024 12:42 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 12:26 IST
Digital Arrest: The Rise of Cyber Frauds Targeting the Vulnerable
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A Faridabad-based retired Air Force officer, Aditya Kumar Jha, has fallen victim to an elaborate cyber scam, losing Rs 5 lakh to fraudsters posing as officials from TRAI and the CBI, according to the police on Wednesday.

Jha, currently employed at Punjab National Bank, received a video call on October 6 from individuals claiming to represent governmental bodies. These imposters threatened to deactivate his mobile number and falsely accused him of money laundering activities.

Under duress and threatened with a 'digital arrest', Jha complied with their demands, transferring money to a bank account. The police have initiated a probe as part of efforts to track down the cybercriminals involved in this alarming incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Soars as Trump Threatens Tariffs on Canada and Mexico

Dollar Soars as Trump Threatens Tariffs on Canada and Mexico

 Japan
2
Thousands March for Freedom: Pakistan's Protest Push

Thousands March for Freedom: Pakistan's Protest Push

 United States
3
Flames and Setbacks: Challenges Plague Japan's Epsilon S Rocket Development

Flames and Setbacks: Challenges Plague Japan's Epsilon S Rocket Development

 Japan
4
Trump's Tariff Plans: New Trade Policies Unveiled

Trump's Tariff Plans: New Trade Policies Unveiled

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Exchange Rate Fluctuations Shape the Elasticity of Trade Across Diverse Global Service Sectors

From Compliance to Resilience: RBS Transition Stories Across Three Nations

Economic Freedom or Danger? Exploring Women’s Work and Intimate Partner Violence

Rethinking Remittances: The Impact of Uncertainty in Sending and Receiving Countries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024