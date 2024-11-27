Digital Arrest: The Rise of Cyber Frauds Targeting the Vulnerable
A retired Air Force sergeant from Faridabad was deceived by scammers posing as TRAI and CBI officials, losing Rs 5 lakh. They digitally 'arrested' him for 55 hours by compelling him over a video call. The incident underscores the growing threat of cyber fraud targeting unsuspecting citizens.
A Faridabad-based retired Air Force officer, Aditya Kumar Jha, has fallen victim to an elaborate cyber scam, losing Rs 5 lakh to fraudsters posing as officials from TRAI and the CBI, according to the police on Wednesday.
Jha, currently employed at Punjab National Bank, received a video call on October 6 from individuals claiming to represent governmental bodies. These imposters threatened to deactivate his mobile number and falsely accused him of money laundering activities.
Under duress and threatened with a 'digital arrest', Jha complied with their demands, transferring money to a bank account. The police have initiated a probe as part of efforts to track down the cybercriminals involved in this alarming incident.
