Concerns Rise Over Minority Security in Bangladesh Amid Hindu Leader's Arrest

The Congress expressed alarm on Wednesday over the growing sense of insecurity within Bangladesh's religious minority communities, particularly following the arrest of Hindu leader Chinmoy Krishna Das.

Pawan Khera, Chairman of the party's Media and Publicity Department, iterated that the Indian National Congress expects the Indian government to encourage Bangladesh to implement protective measures for minority communities.

Chinmoy Krishna Das's arrest has sparked a diplomatic stir, with both Indian and Bangladeshi authorities delivering pointed statements as tensions rise over minority rights and judicial independence in Bangladesh.

(With inputs from agencies.)