Concerns Rise Over Minority Security in Bangladesh Amid Hindu Leader's Arrest

The Congress has voiced significant concern about the insecurity religious minorities, particularly Hindus, face in Bangladesh following the arrest of Hindu leader Chinmoy Krishna Das. India has called for Bangladesh to ensure the safety of its minority communities amid diplomatic tensions between the two nations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-11-2024 13:54 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 13:01 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
The Congress expressed alarm on Wednesday over the growing sense of insecurity within Bangladesh's religious minority communities, particularly following the arrest of Hindu leader Chinmoy Krishna Das.

Pawan Khera, Chairman of the party's Media and Publicity Department, iterated that the Indian National Congress expects the Indian government to encourage Bangladesh to implement protective measures for minority communities.

Chinmoy Krishna Das's arrest has sparked a diplomatic stir, with both Indian and Bangladeshi authorities delivering pointed statements as tensions rise over minority rights and judicial independence in Bangladesh.

(With inputs from agencies.)

