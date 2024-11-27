Left Menu

A Fragile Truce: Israel and Hezbollah Ceasefire Brings Temporary Relief

A ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah holds, providing respite after months of conflict. Brokered by the US and France, the deal entails a two-month halt, withdrawal of Hezbollah from southern Lebanon, and deployment of peacekeepers. Significant challenges remain, including Hezbollah's presence and unresolved issues in Gaza.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beirut | Updated: 27-11-2024 14:15 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 14:10 IST
Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • Lebanon

The ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hezbollah has temporarily halted conflict, allowing residents to return to southern Lebanon. Despite military warnings, displaced individuals are defying calls to stay away, eager to return home. The US-and France-brokered deal, lasting two months, requires Hezbollah's withdrawal from southern Lebanon and aims to stabilize the border region.

The deal, approved by Israel, includes deploying additional Lebanese troops and UN peacekeepers to the south, monitored by an international panel. While the agreement addresses the immediate conflict, it does not resolve ongoing tensions in the Gaza Strip, where hostilities between Israel and Hamas persist.

Despite the ceasefire, returning residents face significant destruction from months of warfare. The Lebanese military and Israel caution against premature returns, highlighting ongoing security threats. While Hezbollah considers the truce a 'victory,' Israelis remain wary, questioning the deal's effectiveness in curbing Hezbollah's influence and addressing broader regional issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

