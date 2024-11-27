Left Menu

Community Policing Strengthens Border Vigilance in Poonch

Senior Superintendent of Police Shafqat Hussain engaged with villagers along the Line of Control in Poonch district to enhance security and address local concerns. The meeting focused on strengthening communication, emphasizing community policing, and ensuring safety amidst challenging living conditions, with plans to address issues like education and healthcare.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 27-11-2024 15:07 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 15:02 IST
Indian Army Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In an effort to bolster security along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, Senior Superintendent of Police Shafqat Hussain engaged with local villagers in an interactive meeting. The objective was to enhance vigilance and address the community's concerns.

During the session, held with residents of Digwar and Terwan, the top police officer lauded the villagers for their resilience and patriotism. He also assured them of the police's commitment to their safety and welfare, stressing the importance of reporting any suspicious activities.

The dialogue highlighted key security issues, including the necessity of effective communication between the police and community members. Additionally, villagers' concerns about inadequate education and healthcare facilities were addressed, with Hussain promising to escalate these issues to higher authorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

DevShots

Latest News

