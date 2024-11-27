Justice for Sambhal: Akhilesh Yadav Appeals to Supreme Court Against Police Actions

Amid rising tensions in Sambhal, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav has called on the Supreme Court to address accusations involving the Uttar Pradesh Police. He cited allegations that officers intimidated family members of a violence victim to provide thumb impressions on blank sheets, raising serious ethical and legal concerns.

According to a media report shared by Yadav on platform X, relatives of Naeem, one of the four men killed during the unrest, alleged police coercion the night after violence erupted on November 25. They claimed approximately 20 officers visited their home, warning them against media interaction and forcing a thumb impression on a blank document.

In his post, Yadav urged the Supreme Court for punitive measures against those accountable, asserting that only judicial intervention can ensure justice. As of now, the Sambhal police have yet to respond to these serious allegations.

