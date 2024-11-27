Ceasefire Hopes: Hamas's Stance in Gaza Conflict

In a crucial development in the Middle East, Hamas declared on Wednesday its readiness to engage with any initiatives aiming to establish a ceasefire in Gaza. This comes amid prolonged skirmishes with Israeli forces that have persisted for over a year.

This statement by the militant Islamist faction followed a diplomatic breakthrough in Lebanon, where Israel and Hezbollah reached a ceasefire agreement. Hamas highlighted that any similar arrangement in Gaza must encompass the cessation of hostilities.

Additionally, Hamas stressed that the withdrawal of Israeli military presence from Gaza should be a fundamental aspect of any potential ceasefire agreement, aligning with longstanding demands from Palestinian officials.

(With inputs from agencies.)