Switzerland Steps into EU Defence Innovation Hub
Switzerland will join the Hub for EU Defence Innovation to enhance international security cooperation. This participation provides Switzerland access to technological insights, expert networks, and innovation activities, as announced by the government.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Berlin | Updated: 27-11-2024 16:22 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 15:56 IST
- Country:
- Germany
Switzerland is set to join the Hub for EU Defence Innovation, aiming to strengthen international cooperation on security matters, the government announced on Wednesday.
Joining the hub will enable Switzerland to gain valuable information on technological choices and advancements. Furthermore, it opens doors to expert networks and innovation initiatives.
This move highlights Switzerland's commitment to staying at the forefront of defence innovations globally.
(With inputs from agencies.)
