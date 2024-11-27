Left Menu

Switzerland Steps into EU Defence Innovation Hub

Switzerland will join the Hub for EU Defence Innovation to enhance international security cooperation. This participation provides Switzerland access to technological insights, expert networks, and innovation activities, as announced by the government.

Switzerland Steps into EU Defence Innovation Hub
Switzerland is set to join the Hub for EU Defence Innovation, aiming to strengthen international cooperation on security matters, the government announced on Wednesday.

Joining the hub will enable Switzerland to gain valuable information on technological choices and advancements. Furthermore, it opens doors to expert networks and innovation initiatives.

This move highlights Switzerland's commitment to staying at the forefront of defence innovations globally.

