Villagers Triumph as Ethanol Factory Construction Halted in Telangana

Villagers in Telangana's Nirmal district halted their protest against an ethanol factory after the government ordered a stop to its construction. The action followed discussions with the District Collector, highlighting concerns over pollution and agricultural land loss.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 27-11-2024 16:19 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 16:19 IST
In Telangana's Nirmal district, the construction of an ethanol factory has been put on hold after persistent protests from local villagers. The demonstrators, who voiced concerns about pollution and the loss of agricultural land, were assured by District Collector Abhilasha Abhinav that the issue had reached the highest levels of state government.

The announcement to cease building came after the villagers, opposing the factory for nearly a year, staged a dharna on the road Tuesday and continued their protests Wednesday. A tense moment unfolded when a revenue department officer was trapped by protesters for hours before being rescued by police.

To manage the situation, police established alternative traffic routes. However, with the official halt on the factory's construction, the immediate threat to local agriculture and environment appears to have been averted for now.

