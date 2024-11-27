Construction Workers Protest Over Income Loss in Delhi

In a fervent demonstration outside the Delhi Lieutenant Governor's office in Civil Lines on Wednesday, hundreds of construction workers voiced their grievances over income loss prompted by the construction ban under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP).

This demonstration, orchestrated by the Building Workers Union in affiliation with the All India Central Council of Trade Unions (AICCTU), spotlighted the severe impact on worker livelihoods since the GRAP restrictions were implemented on November 18.

With worsening air quality in Delhi-NCR, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) imposed stricter pollution control measures, including a halt on construction activities at public sites. Protesters demanded fair compensation, higher daily wage rates, and accountability for alleged corruption in labor offices.

