Construction Workers Protest Over Income Loss in Delhi

Hundreds of construction workers protested in Delhi, demanding compensation for income loss due to a construction ban under GRAP. Organized by the Building Workers Union, they highlighted significant livelihood impacts. The protest called for increased daily wages and action against labor office corruption.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-11-2024 16:54 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 16:45 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a fervent demonstration outside the Delhi Lieutenant Governor's office in Civil Lines on Wednesday, hundreds of construction workers voiced their grievances over income loss prompted by the construction ban under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP).

This demonstration, orchestrated by the Building Workers Union in affiliation with the All India Central Council of Trade Unions (AICCTU), spotlighted the severe impact on worker livelihoods since the GRAP restrictions were implemented on November 18.

With worsening air quality in Delhi-NCR, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) imposed stricter pollution control measures, including a halt on construction activities at public sites. Protesters demanded fair compensation, higher daily wage rates, and accountability for alleged corruption in labor offices.

(With inputs from agencies.)

