Escalating Tensions: Israel's Strikes on Lebanese-Syrian Border

On Tuesday night, Israel conducted airstrikes on Lebanon's northern border crossings with Syria, marking the first such attack. This occurred after U.S. President Biden declared an upcoming ceasefire. The strikes targeted hubs transporting combat gear to Hezbollah, causing casualties and significant damage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-11-2024 16:57 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 16:57 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant escalation of regional tensions, Israel launched airstrikes on Tuesday night targeting Lebanon's northern border crossings with Syria, the first occurrence of such an attack. Lebanon's transport minister, Ali Hamieh, confirmed this development to Reuters.

The strikes followed an announcement by U.S. President Joe Biden, stating a ceasefire was scheduled to begin at 4:00 a.m. local time on Wednesday, aimed at halting the ongoing hostilities between the armed Lebanese group Hezbollah and Israel. The Israeli military reported its warplanes targeted transport hubs used for funneling combat equipment to Hezbollah from Syria into Lebanon.

While the full impact on the border crossings remains unclear, the recent Israeli raids have already closed off eastern routes into Syria. Meanwhile, Syrian state news agencies reported fatalities and injuries including civilians, and significant damage to humanitarian efforts and infrastructure in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

