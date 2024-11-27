Left Menu

ICC Targets Myanmar Junta Leader for Rohingya Atrocities

The ICC prosecutor seeks an arrest warrant for Myanmar's junta leader Min Aung Hlaing over alleged crimes against humanity against the Rohingya. Once a low-profile officer, Min Aung Hlaing has faced international sanctions for a 2021 coup and military actions against pro-democracy forces and ethnic armies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-11-2024 17:11 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 17:11 IST
Min Aung Hlaing

The International Criminal Court prosecutor has announced plans to pursue an arrest warrant for Min Aung Hlaing, the leader of Myanmar's ruling junta. This comes in response to alleged crimes against humanity involving the forceful expulsion of Rohingya Muslims from Myanmar.

The political and military landscape for Min Aung Hlaing has shifted dramatically since he spearheaded the 2021 coup against an elected government, leading to international sanctions and intensified resistance on multiple fronts. This includes a significant legal challenge in the form of the ICC's move.

Despite facing mounting pressure both domestically and internationally, Min Aung Hlaing remains defiant. He continues to rally support from Myanmar's military, the Tatmadaw, amid growing resistance efforts and collaborative offensives from ethnic armies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

