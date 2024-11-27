ICC Targets Myanmar Junta Leader for Rohingya Atrocities

The International Criminal Court prosecutor has announced plans to pursue an arrest warrant for Min Aung Hlaing, the leader of Myanmar's ruling junta. This comes in response to alleged crimes against humanity involving the forceful expulsion of Rohingya Muslims from Myanmar.

The political and military landscape for Min Aung Hlaing has shifted dramatically since he spearheaded the 2021 coup against an elected government, leading to international sanctions and intensified resistance on multiple fronts. This includes a significant legal challenge in the form of the ICC's move.

Despite facing mounting pressure both domestically and internationally, Min Aung Hlaing remains defiant. He continues to rally support from Myanmar's military, the Tatmadaw, amid growing resistance efforts and collaborative offensives from ethnic armies.

(With inputs from agencies.)