Gabon Election: Nguema Eyes Power Consolidation After Coup

Brice Oligui Nguema, Gabon's coup leader, aims to solidify his grip on power as the country heads to presidential elections. Analysts view the election as heavily tilted in Nguema's favor, 19 months after he overthrew President Ali Bongo, whose family monopolized power for over 50 years. Nguema, 50, is positioning himself as a reformist tackling the entrenched corruption of past regimes.

In Libreville, the capital, voter turnout appeared higher than the controversial 2023 election. As Nguema cast his vote, he claimed voters had regained confidence due to a more "transparent" electoral process. Lionel Ekambou, a nurse, expressed his support for Nguema, citing his alignment with future-building initiatives.

While Nguema's campaign promises to diversify Gabon's economy and improve living conditions, doubts linger about a true departure from Bongo-era politics. Opposition candidate Alain Claude Bilie By Nze, a former prime minister under Ali Bongo, has criticized Nguema's candidacy, warning of potential election fraud. Despite these concerns, Nguema remains the favored candidate.

(With inputs from agencies.)