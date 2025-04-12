Left Menu

Gabon Election: Nguema Eyes Power Consolidation After Coup

The Gabon presidential election sees Brice Oligui Nguema seeking to solidify power after a coup against Ali Bongo. Despite increased voter turnout, skepticism persists about genuine change. Nguema promises economic diversification, while challenger Alain Claude Bilie By Nze raises concerns about the electoral process and military influence in politics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-04-2025 19:17 IST | Created: 12-04-2025 19:17 IST
Gabon Election: Nguema Eyes Power Consolidation After Coup
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Brice Oligui Nguema, Gabon's coup leader, aims to solidify his grip on power as the country heads to presidential elections. Analysts view the election as heavily tilted in Nguema's favor, 19 months after he overthrew President Ali Bongo, whose family monopolized power for over 50 years. Nguema, 50, is positioning himself as a reformist tackling the entrenched corruption of past regimes.

In Libreville, the capital, voter turnout appeared higher than the controversial 2023 election. As Nguema cast his vote, he claimed voters had regained confidence due to a more "transparent" electoral process. Lionel Ekambou, a nurse, expressed his support for Nguema, citing his alignment with future-building initiatives.

While Nguema's campaign promises to diversify Gabon's economy and improve living conditions, doubts linger about a true departure from Bongo-era politics. Opposition candidate Alain Claude Bilie By Nze, a former prime minister under Ali Bongo, has criticized Nguema's candidacy, warning of potential election fraud. Despite these concerns, Nguema remains the favored candidate.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Race to Unveil Autism Causes by September: Controversy and Concerns

Race to Unveil Autism Causes by September: Controversy and Concerns

 Global
2
Water Wars: Trump's Tariff Threats Amid Mexico's Treaty Breach

Water Wars: Trump's Tariff Threats Amid Mexico's Treaty Breach

 Global
3
Changing Tides: Peter Burling and Team New Zealand Part Ways After America's Cup Success

Changing Tides: Peter Burling and Team New Zealand Part Ways After America's...

 Global
4
Supreme Court Orders Return of Wrongfully Deported Salvadoran

Supreme Court Orders Return of Wrongfully Deported Salvadoran

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New visual cryptography framework secures image sharing on social networks

Farm robots with AI vision and killer precision are transforming global agriculture

AI models pass Turing test, deemed more human than humans

Generative AI threatens human epistemic agency in classrooms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025