Swift Rescue: Nurses Impersonate for Newborn Abduction
Three women have been arrested following the abduction of a newborn at Gulbarga Institute of Medical Sciences. Disguised as hospital staff, the suspects planned to sell the infant. The police quickly apprehended them and reunited the baby with his parents within 30 hours.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kalaburagi | Updated: 27-11-2024 17:28 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 17:21 IST
- India
In a swift operation, police have arrested three women involved in the brazen kidnapping of a newborn from Gulbarga Institute of Medical Sciences, announced Kalaburagi Police Commissioner Sharanappa S D on Wednesday.
The suspects, hailing from Shah Jilani Dargah near MSK Mill in Kalaburagi, disguised themselves as hospital staff to abduct the infant just 12 hours after his birth on November 25.
Authorities discovered the women intended to sell the child to a childless couple for Rs 50,000, having already received a Rs 25,000 advance. Police swiftly rescued the baby and reunited him with his parents within 30 hours.
(With inputs from agencies.)
