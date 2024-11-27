Swift Rescue: Nurses Impersonate for Newborn Abduction

In a swift operation, police have arrested three women involved in the brazen kidnapping of a newborn from Gulbarga Institute of Medical Sciences, announced Kalaburagi Police Commissioner Sharanappa S D on Wednesday.

The suspects, hailing from Shah Jilani Dargah near MSK Mill in Kalaburagi, disguised themselves as hospital staff to abduct the infant just 12 hours after his birth on November 25.

Authorities discovered the women intended to sell the child to a childless couple for Rs 50,000, having already received a Rs 25,000 advance. Police swiftly rescued the baby and reunited him with his parents within 30 hours.

(With inputs from agencies.)