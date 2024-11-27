Left Menu

Swift Rescue: Nurses Impersonate for Newborn Abduction

Three women have been arrested following the abduction of a newborn at Gulbarga Institute of Medical Sciences. Disguised as hospital staff, the suspects planned to sell the infant. The police quickly apprehended them and reunited the baby with his parents within 30 hours.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kalaburagi | Updated: 27-11-2024 17:28 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 17:21 IST
Swift Rescue: Nurses Impersonate for Newborn Abduction
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a swift operation, police have arrested three women involved in the brazen kidnapping of a newborn from Gulbarga Institute of Medical Sciences, announced Kalaburagi Police Commissioner Sharanappa S D on Wednesday.

The suspects, hailing from Shah Jilani Dargah near MSK Mill in Kalaburagi, disguised themselves as hospital staff to abduct the infant just 12 hours after his birth on November 25.

Authorities discovered the women intended to sell the child to a childless couple for Rs 50,000, having already received a Rs 25,000 advance. Police swiftly rescued the baby and reunited him with his parents within 30 hours.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Soars as Trump Threatens Tariffs on Canada and Mexico

Dollar Soars as Trump Threatens Tariffs on Canada and Mexico

 Japan
2
Thousands March for Freedom: Pakistan's Protest Push

Thousands March for Freedom: Pakistan's Protest Push

 United States
3
Flames and Setbacks: Challenges Plague Japan's Epsilon S Rocket Development

Flames and Setbacks: Challenges Plague Japan's Epsilon S Rocket Development

 Japan
4
Trump's Tariff Plans: New Trade Policies Unveiled

Trump's Tariff Plans: New Trade Policies Unveiled

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Exchange Rate Fluctuations Shape the Elasticity of Trade Across Diverse Global Service Sectors

From Compliance to Resilience: RBS Transition Stories Across Three Nations

Economic Freedom or Danger? Exploring Women’s Work and Intimate Partner Violence

Rethinking Remittances: The Impact of Uncertainty in Sending and Receiving Countries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024