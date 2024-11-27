Poland Detains German Citizen in Dual-Use Goods Case
Poland has arrested a German citizen, accusing him of exporting dual-use goods illegally to Russia for military purposes. This comes amid EU sanctions on Russia following its Ukraine invasion. The suspect admitted guilt, seeking voluntary punishment, but potential penalties remain undisclosed.
Polish authorities have detained a German national for allegedly engaging in illegal trade of dual-use goods with Russia, specifically linked to military output. The Internal Security Agency announced that the suspect spearheaded the export of specialized industrial machines to Russian arms manufacturers.
Following the February 2022 invasion of Ukraine, the European Union has intensified sanctions against Russia, encompassing a wide range of sectors. The measures target approximately 2,200 Russian individuals and entities, expressly prohibiting the sale of dual-use goods that might bolster civilian or military capacities.
The agency did not elaborate on the specific legal charges the accused faces nor the potential sentence, though the suspect has acknowledged the allegations and seeks a negotiated settlement.
(With inputs from agencies.)