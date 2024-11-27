Historic Ceasefire: A New Dawn for Israeli-Lebanese Relations

In a diplomatic breakthrough, a ceasefire between Israel and the Lebanese group Hezbollah was upheld on Wednesday, facilitated by the U.S. and France. The agreement marks a potential shift in the volatile Middle East landscape, long marred by conflicts and proxy wars.

Lebanese forces are gearing up to enforce the ceasefire, with cars packed with fled residents returning to their homes in southern Lebanon. However, Israeli military presence persists, having advanced into Lebanese territories in recent months. Tensions remain, as Israel aims to ensure safety for its citizens.

While the ceasefire brings hope to the region, particularly along the Israeli-Lebanese border, attention now pivots to Gaza, where efforts to broker peace continue amid ongoing conflict. This diplomatic success is a significant accomplishment for the U.S. during President Biden's administration.

(With inputs from agencies.)