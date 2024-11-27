Karnataka Pushes for Environmental Clearance on Crucial Water Projects

Karnataka's Deputy Chief Minister, D K Shivakumar, has made an urgent appeal to Union Minister for Environment and Forest, Bhupender Yadav, to accelerate the environmental clearance process for the Kalasa-Banduri irrigation projects.

In a meeting in Delhi, Shivakumar presented a detailed argument emphasizing Karnataka's compliance with procedural requirements and the critical nature of these projects. Despite efforts, their proposals continue to face delays, having been deferred by the National Board for Wildlife over legal disputes involving the Mahadayi Water Dispute Tribunal's award.

Shivakumar insists that Karnataka's reduced land requirements and conservation commitments justify the need for prompt approvals. He also engaged with Pralhad Joshi, another Union Minister, to discuss related water disputes impacting Karnataka.

(With inputs from agencies.)