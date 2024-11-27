Left Menu

Karnataka Pushes for Environmental Clearance on Crucial Water Projects

Karnataka Deputy CM D K Shivakumar urged Union Minister Bhupender Yadav to expedite environmental clearances for the Kalasa-Banduri irrigation projects. Stating that delays impact the critical project, Shivakumar detailed Karnataka's compliance with legal procedures and addressed wildlife board concerns over forest land use.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 27-11-2024 19:21 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 19:21 IST
Karnataka Pushes for Environmental Clearance on Crucial Water Projects
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka's Deputy Chief Minister, D K Shivakumar, has made an urgent appeal to Union Minister for Environment and Forest, Bhupender Yadav, to accelerate the environmental clearance process for the Kalasa-Banduri irrigation projects.

In a meeting in Delhi, Shivakumar presented a detailed argument emphasizing Karnataka's compliance with procedural requirements and the critical nature of these projects. Despite efforts, their proposals continue to face delays, having been deferred by the National Board for Wildlife over legal disputes involving the Mahadayi Water Dispute Tribunal's award.

Shivakumar insists that Karnataka's reduced land requirements and conservation commitments justify the need for prompt approvals. He also engaged with Pralhad Joshi, another Union Minister, to discuss related water disputes impacting Karnataka.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
High-Stakes Legal Battle: Trump, Adani, and the $265 Million Bribery Case

High-Stakes Legal Battle: Trump, Adani, and the $265 Million Bribery Case

 Global
2
Switzerland's Balancing Act: Navigating EU Relations and Immigration Concerns

Switzerland's Balancing Act: Navigating EU Relations and Immigration Concern...

 Switzerland
3
Trump's Tariffs Ignite Global Economic Concerns

Trump's Tariffs Ignite Global Economic Concerns

 Global
4
India Assists Iran to Escape FATF Blacklist

India Assists Iran to Escape FATF Blacklist

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Exchange Rate Fluctuations Shape the Elasticity of Trade Across Diverse Global Service Sectors

From Compliance to Resilience: RBS Transition Stories Across Three Nations

Economic Freedom or Danger? Exploring Women’s Work and Intimate Partner Violence

Rethinking Remittances: The Impact of Uncertainty in Sending and Receiving Countries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024