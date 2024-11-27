Crackdown on Crime: Udhampur and Samba's Most Wanted Detained
Two individuals in Udhampur and Samba districts were detained under stringent laws for their involvement in criminal activities. Rocky Sehgal, notorious for drug trafficking, was arrested under the NDPS Act. Meanwhile, Murad Ali, involved in various criminal cases, was detained under the Public Safety Act.
Authorities in Jammu and Kashmir have intensified their crackdown on crime with the detention of two notorious criminals in Udhampur and Samba districts. The arrests underscore the region's commitment to maintaining public order and safety.
Rocky Sehgal, identified as a major drug peddler, was apprehended under the stringent Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. Known for distributing illegal substances in Udhampur, his continued operations have been a significant concern for local law enforcement.
Meanwhile, Murad Ali, referred to as a 'notorious criminal', was detained in the Samba district under the Public Safety Act. With numerous criminal cases recorded at multiple police stations, Ali's activities posed a severe risk to public peace, prompting immediate action by officials.
