Crackdown on Crime: Udhampur and Samba's Most Wanted Detained

Authorities in Jammu and Kashmir have intensified their crackdown on crime with the detention of two notorious criminals in Udhampur and Samba districts. The arrests underscore the region's commitment to maintaining public order and safety.

Rocky Sehgal, identified as a major drug peddler, was apprehended under the stringent Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. Known for distributing illegal substances in Udhampur, his continued operations have been a significant concern for local law enforcement.

Meanwhile, Murad Ali, referred to as a 'notorious criminal', was detained in the Samba district under the Public Safety Act. With numerous criminal cases recorded at multiple police stations, Ali's activities posed a severe risk to public peace, prompting immediate action by officials.

