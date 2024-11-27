Stormy Proceedings: Waqf Amendment Bill Sparks Parliamentary Showdown

A parliamentary committee reviewing the Waqf (Amendment) Bill sought an extension of its deadline until the conclusion of the next Budget Session, following a contentious meeting characterized by opposition protests against Chairperson Jagdambika Pal's assertion that a draft report was ready for adoption.

The meeting saw opposition members staging a walkout and criticizing the Joint Parliamentary Committee Chairperson Pal for his stance. Tempers cooled after Pal and other BJP committee members indicated their willingness to request an extension beyond the November 29 deadline for submitting the report to Lok Sabha.

Pal, a BJP MP, insisted the extension was necessary as the committee needed to consult stakeholders, including six states involved in disputes with waqf boards. Opposition parties, however, remain critical of the bill's amendments, arguing they infringe on the religious rights of Muslims, while the BJP claims the changes will enhance transparency and accountability.

