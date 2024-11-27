Left Menu

Stormy Proceedings: Waqf Amendment Bill Sparks Parliamentary Showdown

The parliamentary committee on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill decided to extend its tenure till the next Budget Session's last day amid heated opposition protests. Opposition members walked out over a disagreement on the readiness of a draft report, citing unfulfilled assurances from the Speaker about extension requests.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-11-2024 20:11 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 20:11 IST
Stormy Proceedings: Waqf Amendment Bill Sparks Parliamentary Showdown
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A parliamentary committee reviewing the Waqf (Amendment) Bill sought an extension of its deadline until the conclusion of the next Budget Session, following a contentious meeting characterized by opposition protests against Chairperson Jagdambika Pal's assertion that a draft report was ready for adoption.

The meeting saw opposition members staging a walkout and criticizing the Joint Parliamentary Committee Chairperson Pal for his stance. Tempers cooled after Pal and other BJP committee members indicated their willingness to request an extension beyond the November 29 deadline for submitting the report to Lok Sabha.

Pal, a BJP MP, insisted the extension was necessary as the committee needed to consult stakeholders, including six states involved in disputes with waqf boards. Opposition parties, however, remain critical of the bill's amendments, arguing they infringe on the religious rights of Muslims, while the BJP claims the changes will enhance transparency and accountability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
High-Stakes Legal Battle: Trump, Adani, and the $265 Million Bribery Case

High-Stakes Legal Battle: Trump, Adani, and the $265 Million Bribery Case

 Global
2
Switzerland's Balancing Act: Navigating EU Relations and Immigration Concerns

Switzerland's Balancing Act: Navigating EU Relations and Immigration Concern...

 Switzerland
3
Trump's Tariffs Ignite Global Economic Concerns

Trump's Tariffs Ignite Global Economic Concerns

 Global
4
India Assists Iran to Escape FATF Blacklist

India Assists Iran to Escape FATF Blacklist

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Exchange Rate Fluctuations Shape the Elasticity of Trade Across Diverse Global Service Sectors

From Compliance to Resilience: RBS Transition Stories Across Three Nations

Economic Freedom or Danger? Exploring Women’s Work and Intimate Partner Violence

Rethinking Remittances: The Impact of Uncertainty in Sending and Receiving Countries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024