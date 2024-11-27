Workers' Uproar over GRAP Ban's Impact on Livelihoods
Construction workers protested in Delhi against income loss due to GRAP's construction ban. Organized by the Building Workers Union, they demand fair compensation, policy formation for income loss, and action against corruption in labor offices. Their demands include an increase in daily wages and welfare budget allocation.
Hundreds of construction workers took to the streets near Delhi's Lieutenant Governor's office on Wednesday to protest the income loss caused by the ban on construction activities imposed under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP).
The Building Workers Union, affiliated with the All India Central Council of Trade Unions (AICCTU), led the demonstration, which saw workers voicing their grievances with chants and posters demanding fair compensation.
With heightened pollution control measures in place, workers urged the government for policy reforms to ensure compensation during such bans and called for increased wage rates and investigation into alleged labor office corruption.
