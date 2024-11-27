Temple Claim Sparks Legal Battle at Ajmer Dargah

An Ajmer court has issued notices to three parties in a civil suit that alleges a Shiva temple exists within the dargah of sufi saint Moinuddin Chishti. The suit seeks the renewed right to worship in the temple.

Advocate Yogesh Siroja stated that the lawsuit was reviewed in the court of Civil Judge Manmohan Chandel. The plaintiff demands the Ajmer dargah be declared the Sankat Mochan Mahadev Temple and requests the cancellation of any existing registrations.

Notices were sent to the Ajmer Dargah Committee, the Ministry of Minority Affairs, and the Archaeological Survey of India for their responses. The matter is set for another hearing on December 20.

(With inputs from agencies.)