Temple Claim Sparks Legal Battle at Ajmer Dargah

A civil suit filed in Ajmer claims that a Shiva temple exists within the sufi saint Moinuddin Chishti's dargah. Notices are issued to the Ajmer Dargah Committee, the Ministry of Minority Affairs, and the ASI. The plaintiff seeks to declare it as a Hindu temple, prompting a response by December 20.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 27-11-2024 20:37 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 20:37 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

An Ajmer court has issued notices to three parties in a civil suit that alleges a Shiva temple exists within the dargah of sufi saint Moinuddin Chishti. The suit seeks the renewed right to worship in the temple.

Advocate Yogesh Siroja stated that the lawsuit was reviewed in the court of Civil Judge Manmohan Chandel. The plaintiff demands the Ajmer dargah be declared the Sankat Mochan Mahadev Temple and requests the cancellation of any existing registrations.

Notices were sent to the Ajmer Dargah Committee, the Ministry of Minority Affairs, and the Archaeological Survey of India for their responses. The matter is set for another hearing on December 20.

(With inputs from agencies.)

