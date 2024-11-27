Left Menu

Adani Bribery Scandal: AP Congress Demands Action

AP Congress chief Y S Sharmila criticizes PM Modi and CM Chandrababu Naidu for inaction against Adani Group amid USD 250 million bribery allegations. Calls for the deal's cancellation with SECI, suggesting it would harm Andhra Pradesh. Opposition urges government inquiry as global reputation suffers.

Updated: 27-11-2024 21:02 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 21:02 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a heated press conference, Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee President Y S Sharmila accused both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu of failing to take action against the Adani Group following bribery allegations amounting to USD 250 million.

Adani Group chairman, Goutham Adani, faces allegations of bribing Indian officials for lucrative solar power contracts, a charge the conglomerate denies. The alleged scandal also involves the Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy-led prior YSRCP administration and the Solar Energy Corporation of India.

Sharmila lodged a complaint with Governor S Abdul Nazeer, urging a probe and deal cancellation with Adani. She claimed the alleged corruption surfaced internationally and criticized government inaction, adding that Congress will seek a Joint Parliamentary Committee investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

