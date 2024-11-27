Gurugram Cracker Crackdown: Arrests Made Amid Festive Season Ban
In Gurugram, two individuals were arrested for violating a government order restricting firecracker use amid efforts to curb air pollution during festival seasons. The ban, enforced by District Magistrate Nishant Kumar Yadav, allowed only green crackers during specified hours on Diwali, Gurpurab, and Christmas.
Gurugram police have detained two individuals for contravening a government mandate aimed at limiting firecracker usage within the district, announced officials on Wednesday.
Officers received a video on November 22, which allegedly depicted individuals igniting firecrackers in Sector 65. Investigations revealed that on November 19, firecrackers were discharged outside a showroom in the area.
According to a police spokesperson, the arrested individuals, Ajit and Vijay, hailed from Indari village in the Nuh district. This action follows an air quality-improvement measure initiated by District Magistrate Nishant Kumar Yadav, barring barium salt firecrackers from October 22 to January 31, 2025. Only green crackers were permitted during stipulated times on major festivals.
