Sambhal Unrest: Political Uproar and Call for Accountability

The violent clash in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal led to four deaths and 20 injuries, stirring political turmoil. State authorities announced plans to hold rioters accountable by making them pay for damages and displaying their images publicly.

The police formed 30 teams to identify those involved using CCTV footage, with over 100 images released. Despite the reopening of markets and schools, the internet ban was extended as a precaution.

Political figures called for a Joint Parliamentary Committee to investigate, leading to adjournments in both houses of Parliament. Samajwadi Party leaders alleged police misconduct and demanded a Supreme Court-monitored investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)