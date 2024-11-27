Tragic Highway Accident Claims Five Lives Near Mammallapuram

A tragic highway accident on Wednesday claimed the lives of five women near Mammallapuram, police reported. The incident occurred when the women were crossing the road after tending cattle, leading to their immediate deaths.

The driver responsible for the fatal accident has been detained, and authorities are launching a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

In response to the tragedy, Chief Minister M K Stalin expressed his deep sorrow and has ordered the release of Rs 2 lakh each to the families of the deceased from the CM's Public Relief Fund.

(With inputs from agencies.)