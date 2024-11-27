Left Menu

Tragic Highway Accident Claims Five Lives Near Mammallapuram

A horrific accident occurred near Mammallapuram, where a speeding car fatally struck five women crossing the highway. The driver has been detained, and investigations are underway. Chief Minister M K Stalin expressed condolences, directing the distribution of financial aid to the victims' families from the CM's Public Relief Fund.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 27-11-2024 22:09 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 22:09 IST
Tragic Highway Accident Claims Five Lives Near Mammallapuram
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A tragic highway accident on Wednesday claimed the lives of five women near Mammallapuram, police reported. The incident occurred when the women were crossing the road after tending cattle, leading to their immediate deaths.

The driver responsible for the fatal accident has been detained, and authorities are launching a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

In response to the tragedy, Chief Minister M K Stalin expressed his deep sorrow and has ordered the release of Rs 2 lakh each to the families of the deceased from the CM's Public Relief Fund.

(With inputs from agencies.)

