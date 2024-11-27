Tragic Highway Accident Claims Five Lives Near Mammallapuram
A horrific accident occurred near Mammallapuram, where a speeding car fatally struck five women crossing the highway. The driver has been detained, and investigations are underway. Chief Minister M K Stalin expressed condolences, directing the distribution of financial aid to the victims' families from the CM's Public Relief Fund.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 27-11-2024 22:09 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 22:09 IST
- Country:
- India
A tragic highway accident on Wednesday claimed the lives of five women near Mammallapuram, police reported. The incident occurred when the women were crossing the road after tending cattle, leading to their immediate deaths.
The driver responsible for the fatal accident has been detained, and authorities are launching a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident.
In response to the tragedy, Chief Minister M K Stalin expressed his deep sorrow and has ordered the release of Rs 2 lakh each to the families of the deceased from the CM's Public Relief Fund.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Tragic End: Chain Snatching Incident Leads to Fatal Accident
Tragic Turn at Hyundai: Workers' Fatal Accident Sparks Inquiry
Tragedy and Turmoil: Fatal Accident and Devastating Fire Strike Jammu and Kashmir
Tragedy Strikes 'Anupamaa' Set: Camera Attendant's Fatal Accident Highlights Safety Lapses
Urgent Call for Women's Safety Measures in Tamil Nadu