Crackdown in Kathua: Unveiling the Terror Network

In a significant development, authorities arrested ten over ground workers (OGWs) affiliated with terror groups in a sweeping crackdown aimed at breaking the terror network in Kathua district, Jammu and Kashmir, police reported this Wednesday.

In a joint operation, the police and CRPF conducted raids across 17 locations, including the general area of Malhar and the upper reaches of Billawar, targeting logistic and financial support systems of terrorist organizations.

These actions follow recent clashes where three Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorists were killed, marking a critical blow to terror operations in the region. According to Anand Jain, ADGP Jammu Zone, the authorities are committed to continuing investigations and further operations to reinforce regional stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)