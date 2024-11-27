Left Menu

Mystery Unfolds in Panchsheel Park: A Gruesome Discovery

A 64-year-old man, Rohit Kumar, was found stabbed to death in south Delhi's Panchsheel Park. The situation appears to be premeditated murder, according to police. The incident came to light when Kumar’s son discovered his father in a pool of blood. No signs of robbery were reported.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-11-2024 22:17 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 22:17 IST
A 64-year-old man was discovered dead with stab wounds in the upscale Panchsheel Park area of South Delhi, police reported Wednesday.

Preliminary findings suggest it was a deliberate act of murder. Authorities were alerted at 9:25 a.m. Monday when a call came into Malviya Nagar police station, reporting the discovery of an unconscious man lying in a pool of blood. Upon arrival, officers identified the victim as Rohit Kumar, who resided with his younger son.

The tragic event came to light after a car cleaner seeking keys knocked on Kumar's room. Failing to receive a response, Kumar's son opened the door, only to find his father lifeless on the floor. Investigations confirmed that nothing was stolen, though forensic teams have noted the presence of blood stains and footprints at the scene.

