Controversy Arises Over Kerala Governor's Appointment of New Vice Chancellors

Controversy erupted in Kerala on Wednesday as Governor Arif Mohammed Khan appointed new vice chancellors for two prominent universities in the state.

K. Sivaprasad, a professor from Cochin University of Science and Technology, has been appointed to lead APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University. Meanwhile, Ciza Thomas has taken the helm at Kerala University of Digital Sciences, Innovation, and Technology.

The CPI(M)-led LDF government criticized Khan's actions, accusing him of violating norms and ignoring government recommendations. The ruling party warned of both legal action and public protests as tensions rise over the state's educational direction.

