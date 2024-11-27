Left Menu

Trump Cabinet Faces Threats Amid Swatting Scare

In recent hours, threats against several of Donald Trump's cabinet and administration picks, including bomb threats and 'swatting' incidents, have surfaced. Spokesperson Karoline Leavitt confirmed these threats, highlighting quick law enforcement responses. Trump has not commented on the issue, which follows prior assassination attempts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-11-2024 22:30 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 22:30 IST
Trump Cabinet Faces Threats Amid Swatting Scare
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Several appointees of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump have been threatened in recent hours, with incidents ranging from bomb threats to swatting, according to a statement by spokesperson Karoline Leavitt.

The threats, occurring on Tuesday night and Wednesday morning, prompted prompt law enforcement action to protect those targeted. While specifics on those threatened were not provided, the incidents underscore ongoing security challenges facing the transition period.

Neither the FBI nor the Justice Department has commented on the situation. These threats follow months after assassination attempts on Trump, heightening concerns surrounding his administration's security. Trump has remained silent on the recent developments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
High-Stakes Legal Battle: Trump, Adani, and the $265 Million Bribery Case

High-Stakes Legal Battle: Trump, Adani, and the $265 Million Bribery Case

 Global
2
Switzerland's Balancing Act: Navigating EU Relations and Immigration Concerns

Switzerland's Balancing Act: Navigating EU Relations and Immigration Concern...

 Switzerland
3
Trump's Tariffs Ignite Global Economic Concerns

Trump's Tariffs Ignite Global Economic Concerns

 Global
4
India Assists Iran to Escape FATF Blacklist

India Assists Iran to Escape FATF Blacklist

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Exchange Rate Fluctuations Shape the Elasticity of Trade Across Diverse Global Service Sectors

From Compliance to Resilience: RBS Transition Stories Across Three Nations

Economic Freedom or Danger? Exploring Women’s Work and Intimate Partner Violence

Rethinking Remittances: The Impact of Uncertainty in Sending and Receiving Countries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024