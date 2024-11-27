Trump Cabinet Faces Threats Amid Swatting Scare
In recent hours, threats against several of Donald Trump's cabinet and administration picks, including bomb threats and 'swatting' incidents, have surfaced. Spokesperson Karoline Leavitt confirmed these threats, highlighting quick law enforcement responses. Trump has not commented on the issue, which follows prior assassination attempts.
Several appointees of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump have been threatened in recent hours, with incidents ranging from bomb threats to swatting, according to a statement by spokesperson Karoline Leavitt.
The threats, occurring on Tuesday night and Wednesday morning, prompted prompt law enforcement action to protect those targeted. While specifics on those threatened were not provided, the incidents underscore ongoing security challenges facing the transition period.
Neither the FBI nor the Justice Department has commented on the situation. These threats follow months after assassination attempts on Trump, heightening concerns surrounding his administration's security. Trump has remained silent on the recent developments.
(With inputs from agencies.)
