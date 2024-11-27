Shockwaves in Serbia: Minister's Release Fuels Protest Furor

In a significant judicial development, a Serbian higher court has ordered the release of former minister Goran Vesic, detained last week in connection with the fatal collapse of a railway station roof in Novi Sad. The tragic incident claimed 15 lives and has fueled protests across the nation.

The calamity has drawn public ire, with opposition leaders attributing the disaster to entrenched government corruption and nepotism that allegedly led to substandard construction practices. While the ruling coalition denies these claims, President Aleksandar Vucic insists those responsible must face justice.

Initially, Vesic, alongside the railway company's head and nine others, was detained on allegations of jeopardizing public safety. However, the court found insufficient evidence to hold Vesic accountable, prompting his release. The fallout has already led to resignations from Vesic and a former transport minister, even as other detainees remain under judicial scrutiny.

