Shockwaves in Serbia: Minister's Release Fuels Protest Furor

Former Serbian minister Goran Vesic was released by a higher court after his detention related to a deadly railway station roof collapse. Though exonerated, the incident ignited widespread protests against alleged government corruption and negligence. While Vesic and another minister resigned, other suspects remain in custody.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Belgrade | Updated: 27-11-2024 22:40 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 22:40 IST
Shockwaves in Serbia: Minister's Release Fuels Protest Furor
  • Country:
  • Serbia

In a significant judicial development, a Serbian higher court has ordered the release of former minister Goran Vesic, detained last week in connection with the fatal collapse of a railway station roof in Novi Sad. The tragic incident claimed 15 lives and has fueled protests across the nation.

The calamity has drawn public ire, with opposition leaders attributing the disaster to entrenched government corruption and nepotism that allegedly led to substandard construction practices. While the ruling coalition denies these claims, President Aleksandar Vucic insists those responsible must face justice.

Initially, Vesic, alongside the railway company's head and nine others, was detained on allegations of jeopardizing public safety. However, the court found insufficient evidence to hold Vesic accountable, prompting his release. The fallout has already led to resignations from Vesic and a former transport minister, even as other detainees remain under judicial scrutiny.

(With inputs from agencies.)

